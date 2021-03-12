ENG
RU

Number of Entities with 1,000+ Bitcoins on Balance Plunges Significantly: Possible Reasons

News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 11:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to Glassnode, the number of institutions holding 1,000+ BTC or more have seen a substantial drop, here are possible explanations for that
Number of Entities with 1,000+ Bitcoins on Balance Plunges Significantly: Possible Reasons
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The chief of Moskovski Capital has shared a Glassnode chart showing that, by now, the number of institutional wallets holding 1,000 Bitcoins or more has dropped significantlyto the level of that metric when Bitcoin was trading at $33,000.

He believes that there could be several possible reasons for this decline.

1,000+ Bitcoin wallets plummet

Lex Moskovski, the CEO, has shared his view as to why the amount of 1,000+ Bitcoin wallets owned by institutions could be declining despite the fact that the flagship cryptocurrency has just recently recovered the $56,000 level and is currently heading toward $57,000.

He believes that this could be due to three possible reasons: splitting of bigger addresses into smaller ones (a requirement of some custody providers), some wallet balances simply going below the 1,000 BTC level and, finally, crypto whales selling some of their Bitcoin holdings.

6769_0
Image via Twitter

Institutions are buying, Coinbase is helping them

Many financial institutions bought Bitcoin on the dip as it plunged below the $50,000 level, including the son of vocal Bitcoin hater Peter SchiffSpencer.

He recently converted his entire portfolio into Bitcoin and even had to sell his silver shares to do so.

As reported by U.Today earlier this month, several times large amounts of Bitcoinaround 13,000were bought and withdrawn from major U.S.-based exchange Coinbase by financial institutions.

Related
Grayscale Will Be Cashing Out Bitcoin to Get Back $250 Million of Its Shares, Peter Schiff Believes

Bitcoin is trading close to $57,000

At press time, the world's flagship digital coin is changing hands at 56,903 on Kraken exchange after declining from the $57,700 zone to the $55,800 area earlier today.

Meanwhile, large amounts of Bitcoin are being actively moved by large BTC holders, as per data shared by Whale Alert.

#Bitcoin #Coinbase News #Bitcoin wallet
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple Signs 15 New Contracts with Banks Despite SEC Lawsuit
News
03/05/2021 - 14:51

Ripple Signs 15 New Contracts with Banks Despite SEC Lawsuit
Alex Dovbnya
article image John McAfee Brags About Touting Dogecoin Before Elon Musk
News
03/08/2021 - 06:42

John McAfee Brags About Touting Dogecoin Before Elon Musk
Alex Dovbnya
article image Institutions Grab 11,554 Bitcoins on Coinbase at $50,806 Right Before Recent BTC Surge
News
03/09/2021 - 10:53

Institutions Grab 11,554 Bitcoins on Coinbase at $50,806 Right Before Recent BTC Surge
Yuri Molchan