NFL Legend Tom Brady Claims He Talks About Crypto "Basically Every Day"

News
Fri, 05/28/2021 - 06:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
NFL superstar Tom Brady says he’s a “big believer” in crypto
During a pre-recorded interview aired during Coindesk’s CoinDesk's Consensus 2021 conference, superstar quarterback Tom Brady revealed that he’s having conversations about cryptocurrencies “basically every day”:

In our quarterback room, one of my coaches has been on it for eight, nine months. So, we talk about it basically every day, the prices of the different tokens, how the space is doing.

In case there were any doubts, Brady clarified that he had “definitely” invested in crypto.

He also called himself a “big believer” in the newfangled asset class.

As reported by U.Today, Brady added “laser eyes” to his Twitter profile picture in a show of support for Bitcoin, which ironically happened right on the verge of a massive crypto crash.   

In April, the five-time Super Bowl champion also launched his own NFT platform called Autograph.

