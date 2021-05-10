NFL Legend Tom Brady Considering Adopting Bitcoin-Touting "Laser Eyes"

Mon, 05/10/2021 - 06:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
NFL legend Tom Brady is considering joining laser-eyed Bitcoiners
NFL Legend Tom Brady Considering Adopting Bitcoin-Touting "Laser Eyes"
NFL legend Tom Brady is considering changing his Twitter profile to include laser eyes, a meme adopted by Bitcoiners who are patiently waiting for the cryptocurrency to hit $100,000.

The superstar quarterback is asking his 1.9 million followers whether he should join the trend amid rumors that he’s going big on Bitcoin.  

Socialite Paris Hilton and plenty of other big-wigs have already adopted the meme, which some believe is a sign of overexuberance in the market.

Last month, Kansas City Chiefs player Sean Culkin became the first NFLer to covert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Prior to that, offensive tackle Russell Okung chose to receive half of his $13 million payout in the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

