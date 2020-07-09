New York Supreme Court Rejects Bitfinex’s Key Argument Against NY Attorney General

News
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 19:50
Alex Dovbnya
NY Attorney General Letitia James can now investigate Bitfinex and Tether, according to a new court ruling
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court (NYSC) delivered a legal blow to Bitfinex, and its affiliate stablecoin issuer Tether, by rejecting its lack-of-jurisdiction argument, Bloomberg report.

It has granted New York AG Letitia James the authority to continue investigating the nine-figure coverup case centered around Bitfinex’s parent company iFinex that is headquartered in Hong Kong.        

‘The trial court properly rejected the attempts by respondents to limit petitioner’s lawful authority to protect New York residents’

Related
JUST IN: Tether Files to Dismiss $1.4 Trillion Class Action Lawsuit

Gloves are off

As reported by U.Today, the NYAG’s sued Bitfinex after the company allegedly used USDT to hide a staggering $850 mln loss related to failed payment processor Crypto Capital whose funds were frozen by authorities. 

Bitfinex’s case against James hinged on its claim that the NYSC didn’t have lawful jurisdiction to entertain her lawsuit. 

In its motion, which asked NYSC Judge Joel M. Cohen to toss the suit, the defendant claimed that it didn’t defraud any New York-based investors. 

Back in August 2019, the judge forced Bitfinex to continue handing over documents related to the Crypto Capital case to James (his decision was appealed).   

iFinex scored a minor legal victory last September, with the judge temporality allowing Bitfinex to temporality hold onto its documents.  

However, with today’s ruling, Cohen has put a final nail in the argument about jurisdictional overreach, which means that the embattled company will now have to cooperate with the NYAG’s office.  

Related
Interview With Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino on Their New Innovative Products, Next Bitcoin ATH, & DEXes

A hunt for missing millions 

This June, iFinex was also denied a subpoena in the state of Georgia to track Crypto Capital’s missing funds.  

However, its applications were granted in Colorado and Arizona earlier his year.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

Shares of Ripple Partner MoneyGram Pop 14 Percent. Here’s Why
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 hours ago

French Street Painter Behind Anti-Fiat Mural Keeps Receiving Bitcoin Donations, but There Is One Caveat

Alex Dovbnya
News
6 hours ago

There Are Amazing Fundamentals for Bitcoin Now but It Won’t Rally: Peter Schiff
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies