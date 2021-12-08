New Order Project Shares Details of NEWO Public Sale

New Order DAO shares the details of its governance token, NEWO, sale on Sushi MISO launchpad

New Order DAO, a permissionless incubator for early-stage decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols designed to support promising products of the Web3 segment, shares the details of its governance token release.

NEWO token goes live on SushiSwap's IDO platform

According to the official announcement shared in New Order DAO's blog, its NEWO token sale will start on Dec. 9, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST. The fundraising will last 24 hours.

In total, 24,000,000 NEWO Tokens will be released, which is equal to 3% of its aggregated supply. The token sale will be organized in the form of a Dutch auction: the implied minimum price is set at 0.075 USDC. USD Coin stablecoin is the only crypto accepted for this token sale.

NEWO governance token will be utilized for voting on community-driven referendums on all crucial upgrades to the protocol of New Order DAO.

As covered by U.Today previously, New Order DAO recently partnered with Outlier Ventures, a prominent incubator for crypto-centric products.

Within the framework of this collaboration, 30-40 new DeFi protocols will be incubated by New Order DAO and Outlier Ventures in the next two years.

New Order goes multi-chain in Q1, 2022

Besides the IDO announcement, New Order DAO shared the details of its roadmap for the upcoming year. Starting from Q1, 2022, the team will expand into new EVM-compatible blockchains Avalanche, Polygon, NEAR protocol, Arbitrum and Moonbeam.

In Q2, 2022, the protocol will integrate red-hot smart contracts platforms Solana, Terra and Algorand. In Q3, 2022, the first cohort of projects incubated by New Order DAO will be introduced to the crypto audience.

Also, in Q3, New Order DAO will roll out v2, an updated version with cross-chain strategies, an on-chain forum, a novel decentralized applications marketplace and so on.