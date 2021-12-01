New Order DAO to Launch 30-40 DeFis in Collaboration with Outlier Ventures: Details

New Order inks partnership with Base Camp, an incubator by Outlier Ventures to launch a generation of new DeFis

Within the new partnership, New Order, a novel decentralized autonomous organization, is going to introduce 30-40 decentralized finance protocols (DeFis) in the coming two years.

New Order DAO partners with Outlier Ventures

According to the press release shared by the representatives of New Order DAO, it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Outlier Ventures.

Nuts and bolts on how New Order DAO works - https://t.co/vDeYCKAVb2 — New Order (@neworderDAO) November 24, 2021

Together with Base Camp, a leading Outlier Ventures' accelerator for Web3.0 products, New Order is going to release between 30 and 40 DeFis in 2022-2023.

New Order DAO is focused on building a new generation of DeFis: multi-chain, supporting AI-powered modules and able to seamlessly integrate NFT-centric instruments.

It brings together developers, investors and smart contracts creators to introduce a new type of decentralized application, so-called "ecosystem-as-a-service."

Eden Dhaliwal, founder of New Order, stresses the importance of this partnership for the entire cryptocurrency protocol sphere:

With Outlier's industry leading Web3 accelerator and New Order’s DeFi ecosystem, our DeFi Base Camp will launch exciting projects that will bring new DeFi products and user experiences to Web3 communities, CeFi, metaverses and more.

Introducing new segment: What is MetaFi?

By Q4, 2021, Outlier Ventures raised more than $250 million for Web3.0 start-ups of all types. As such, its expertise in fueling early-stage crypto-focused teams is unparalleled.

Outlier Ventures and New Order DAO are going to pioneer an entirely new global decentralization ecosystem, "MetaFi." Initially coined by Outlier Ventures, the term is a combination of "DeFi" and "Metaverse."

Jamie Burke, CEO of Outlier Ventures, is fascinated by a highly scalable and game-changing architecture of the new collaboration:

We have been investing in DeFi for several years but it requires a very nuanced service provision and ecosystem activation which requires its own dedicated Basecamp program. New Order's venture DAO was able to bring that together in a scalable way, and together we can really define a whole new category of DeFi, MetaFi.

MetaFi should be considered "DeFi applied to Metaverse": it introduces DeFi practices to the sphere of non-fungible tokens and play-to-earn mechanisms.