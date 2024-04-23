Advertisement
AD

    New Bitcoin Whales Out-Invest Old Ones

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, has noted the holdings of new whales far outweigh the holdings of old whales
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 8:52
    New Bitcoin Whales Out-Invest Old Ones
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, has noted that the initial investments of new whales are almost twice as big as the old whales' cumulative total. 

    The data shows that short-term holder whales own a total of $110.6 billion worth of Bitcoin, dwarfing the $67 billion held by long-term holder whales. 

    In order to qualify as a short-term holder whale, the average coin age should be less than 155 days. CryptoQuant also excludes the addresses of centralized exchanges and miners. 

    Not enough profits?

    Last week, the CryptoQuant CEO also took an in-depth look at the unrealized profits of various on-chain cohorts. Old whales, of course, come in first place, with their profits reaching 223%. 

    However, new whales, which came from traditional finance and acquired Bitcoin through ETFs, are enjoying very modest unrealized profits of just 1.6%.

    The profits of small miners managed to surpass 130%. Big miners, for comparison, have to settle for 81% unrealized profits. 

    According to the CryptoQuant CEO, this suggests that these profits are not sufficient enough. Hence, the current bull market cycle is unlikely to end at this stage.  

    The fight for $67K

    At press time, the price of the largest cryptocurrency is trading slightly above the $66,000 level after previously peaking at $67,208.

    On Monday, Bitcoin ETFs recorded decent flows totaling $62 million. Fidelity's IBIT is in the lead with nearly $35 million. Ark's ARKB comes in second place with $22.6 million. BlackRock's IBIT is only in third place with $19.7 million, but it has managed to extend its inflow streak. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image XRP Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Millionaire Addresses
    2024/04/23 08:55
    XRP Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Millionaire Addresses
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ripple Files Opposition to SEC’s Motion for Remedies
    2024/04/23 08:55
    Ripple Files Opposition to SEC’s Motion for Remedies
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Climbs Back Above $3,000, Massive $70,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead, Cardano (ADA) About to Face Its Biggest Test
    2024/04/23 08:55
    Ethereum (ETH) Climbs Back Above $3,000, Massive $70,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead, Cardano (ADA) About to Face Its Biggest Test
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Exchange Unveils WXT Token to Enhance Ecosystem and Reward Community Engagement
    De.Fi Presented its Accelerator & Announced the First Raise on April 29th
    MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit Announces Final Agenda for 2024 Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Bitcoin Whales Out-Invest Old Ones
    XRP Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Millionaire Addresses
    Ripple Files Opposition to SEC’s Motion for Remedies
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD