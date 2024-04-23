New Bitcoin Whales Out-Invest Old Ones

Advertisement

Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, has noted that the initial investments of new whales are almost twice as big as the old whales' cumulative total.

The data shows that short-term holder whales own a total of $110.6 billion worth of Bitcoin, dwarfing the $67 billion held by long-term holder whales.

In order to qualify as a short-term holder whale, the average coin age should be less than 155 days. CryptoQuant also excludes the addresses of centralized exchanges and miners.

Not enough profits?

Last week, the CryptoQuant CEO also took an in-depth look at the unrealized profits of various on-chain cohorts. Old whales, of course, come in first place, with their profits reaching 223%.

However, new whales, which came from traditional finance and acquired Bitcoin through ETFs, are enjoying very modest unrealized profits of just 1.6%.

The profits of small miners managed to surpass 130%. Big miners, for comparison, have to settle for 81% unrealized profits.

According to the CryptoQuant CEO, this suggests that these profits are not sufficient enough. Hence, the current bull market cycle is unlikely to end at this stage.

The fight for $67K

At press time, the price of the largest cryptocurrency is trading slightly above the $66,000 level after previously peaking at $67,208.

On Monday, Bitcoin ETFs recorded decent flows totaling $62 million. Fidelity's IBIT is in the lead with nearly $35 million. Ark's ARKB comes in second place with $22.6 million. BlackRock's IBIT is only in third place with $19.7 million, but it has managed to extend its inflow streak.