Musk Wants to Be Dogecoin’s Fake CEO, ETH Whale Grabs 153 Billion SHIB, Shiba Inu Times Square Ad Is Fake: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents top five crypto news stories over the past day.

Elon Musk volunteered to be Dogecoin’s fake CEO

Yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he will become the fake CEO of Dogecoin, derailing the announcement that Billy Markus, co-founder of the meme cryptocurrency, planned to make later that day. Musk then added that his Shiba Inu dog, Floki, would also be perfect for the job. Back in April 2019, the centibillionaire won a Twitter poll that enabled him to declare himself the CEO of the Dogecoin community as an April Fools' joke.

As everyone can see, the joke turned out to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Today, Billy Markus nominated Musk as a top fake Dogecoin executive. However, Musk did not receive the desired post; instead, he has become Dogecoin's fake chairman of the board.

ETH whale grabs over 153 billion SHIB

According to Shiba Inu’s Twitter account, an Ethereum whale has added an overwhelming 153 billion SHIB tokens ($10,982,761 in fiat equivalent) to his/her wallet, named "Gimli." The last time a whale purchased such a large amount of Shiba Inu meme tokens was a month ago, when the coin had an over 300% rise in a single week.

As reported by U.Today, several whales have turned to Shiba Inu and have been buying large lumps of it. Their transactions carried six trillion SHIB, 276 billion SHIB, 75 million SHIB and 28 billion SHIB.

Saudi British Bank Launches Ripple-Powered USD Settlement Service

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse was right when he called the Middle East the company's fastest-growing region. On Nov. 1, the Saudi British Bank launched a USD cross-border settlement service powered by Ripple, thus extending its partnership with the fintech giant. This is the third corridor that has been opened with the help of Ripple.

In 2019, the San Francisco-based company also helped Saudi British Bank to launch remittance corridors to India and Sri Lanka.

Cardano’s ADA hits major milestone of over two million wallets

According to the news by the Cardano community, the total amount of ADA wallets has risen to a whopping two million. As reported by U.Today earlier, the previous all-time high of one million wallets was set in late May of this year. By that time, growth had increased by nearly fivefold from the number of wallets registered on Jan. 1, when the ADA community had only 203,519 ADA. Since May, it has grown by another million wallets.

Shiba Inu Times Square ad is a fake

As reported by Silvercast Media, a New York-based advertising company, the viral Shiba Inu Times Square ad was just a rendering on its Times Square billboard - it never actually happened. While other meme cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin and Safemoon, were indeed advertised in Times Square earlier this year, the Shiba Inu billboard is not real.

In fact, the very same fake Times Square ad promoting Shiba Inu started circulating on Twitter in June.