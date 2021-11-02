Cardano's ADA Hits Major Milestone of Over Two Million Wallets

The number of ADA wallets has surged 2x compared to May 2021

As of today, Nov. 2, the Cardano community has witnessed a rise of the total amount of ADA wallets to a whopping two million.

The previous all-time high of one million wallets was achieved in late May of this year, as reported by U.Today earlier. On Jan. 1, the ADA community had only 203,519 ADA. Thus, by May 23, the growth was approximately fivefold, and it has grown by another million wallets since May.

On Sept. 2, ADA surged to a new all-time high of $3.10, prior to the launch of the smart contracts feature within the Alonzo upgrade.

By press time, ADA has declined and is now sitting at $1.95, dropping over 34% from the ATH.