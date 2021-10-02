Anonymous Whale Buys 276 Billion SHIB After Grabbing 6 Trillion Coins on Thursday

News
Sat, 10/02/2021 - 19:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu whale, who purchased 6 trillion SHIB on Thursday, buys another 276 billion earlier today within just a few hours
Anonymous Whale Buys 276 Billion SHIB After Grabbing 6 Trillion Coins on Thursday
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

International Business Times has reported that a whale first bought 6 trillion SHIB tokens on Thursday and added 276 billion Shiba Inu today. Other whales are taking large interest in this meme coin as well.

Whale grabs eye-popping amounts of SHIB

According to the article, after purchasing a mind-blowing 6 trillion SHIB on Thursday for $43,838,916, an anonymous crypto whale closed another trade earlier today, buying three more lumps of this Dogecoin rival meme currency: 116 billion, 159 billion and, finally, another billion SHIB.

The person conducted the three transactions with just a few hours between each of them on Saturday. The total amount of SHIB bought today constitutes 276 billion, added to the 6 trillion SHIB bought on Thursday by the same person.

Stormgain
Stormgain

The authors of the article believe that the Thursday purchase pushed SHIB over 7 percent up and gave the coin momentum of 4.39 percent after today’s purchases as well.

However, the whale’s address - 0x7e1aa2e386f02b398da7aad05447c4749d1317c1 – holds zero SHIB, according to whalestats now.

At the time of writing this, the meme cryptocurrency is sitting at 0.00000777.

Whales taking strong interest in Shiba Inu

Crypto whales have grown interested in the Dogecoin rival and laid their hands of massive sums of SHIB earlier this year – in late June, when the coin was added by the eToro platform.

During the last week of July, whales added another big position in SHIB, when the coin was listed by Coinbase Pro and WeBull. When the coin was added by Binance and Coinbase in September and August, more SHIB went into whales’ cold wallets.

Related
Ripple Locks 600 Million XRP in Escrow, While Helping Move 105 Million XRP

Community expects Robin Hood to list SHIB

Now, the SHIB community expects Robinhood app to list this cryptocurrency as well, some SHIB fans are posting daily requests for Shiba Inu to be listed. Besides, a petition on Change.org for the listing to be made has been signed by almost 200,000 people.

#SHIB News #Shiba Inu #cryptocurrency whales #Robinhood
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Anonymous Whale Buys 276 Billion SHIB After Grabbing 6 Trillion Coins on Thursday
10/02/2021 - 19:17
Anonymous Whale Buys 276 Billion SHIB After Grabbing 6 Trillion Coins on Thursday
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SEC Wants Ripple to Provide Recordings of Discussions Related to Current Legal Disputes
10/02/2021 - 16:00
SEC Wants Ripple to Provide Recordings of Discussions Related to Current Legal Disputes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 2
10/02/2021 - 14:26
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk