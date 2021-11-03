lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Elon Musk Named New Fake Board Chairman of Dogecoin

News
Wed, 11/03/2021 - 08:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
The eccentric centibillionaire has been appointed fake chairman of Dogecoin, and two Shiba Inu dogs have received the other two top fake DOGE positions
Elon Musk Named New Fake Board Chairman of Dogecoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

On Nov. 2, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (going by the nickname Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter) tweeted that it is time to pick a new fake CEO for Dogecoin.

In April 2019, it was none other but Elon Musk; it was an April Fool’s joke. This year, the CEO of Tesla and the man who managed to climb to first place in the world with the size of his fortune, has tweeted that he would like to hold this position again.

He has not received this desired post, however. Instead, he has become Dogecoin's fake chairman of the board.

Musk appointed as Doge's fake chairman, Floki and Kabosu also picked

According to a tweet published by Billy Markus today, Elon Musk becomes not the fake CEO but the fake chairman of the Dogecoin board. The DOGE co-founder explained this choice by Musk's undisputed knowledge of "money, leadership and memes."

As suggested by Musk yesterday, his Shiba Inu puppy, Floki, is picked as fake president of Dogecoin.

The famous Shiba Inu dog, Kabosu, who has become the symbol of DOGE and is depicted on the coin's pictures and physical souvenirs, has been chosen as the new fake chief executive of the top meme crypto.

Related
Quentin Tarantino Joins NFT Craze with Exclusive "Pulp Fiction" Content

Musk mocks Reuters reporter's ignorance of DOGE

Earlier this week, the world's wealthiest man, Elon Musk, laughed at the correspondence that occurred between the infamous U.S. whistleblower who used to work for the National Security Agency, Edward Snowden, and a Reuters journalist who covers topics related to cybersecurity, espionage and corruption.

Elon Musk must have found it funny that a person who writes about cyber and tech is unaware of Dogecoin and, by the sound of it, does not know much about cryptocurrencies overall, since he was puzzled by the term "dog money" used by Snowden in his series of his tweets on Monday.

Joel Schectman, the journalist, responded to Musk, promising the latter would be punished by bad karma for mocking his lack of knowledge regarding modern crypto trends.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #meme cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Network Activity Drops to Summer Levels
11/03/2021 - 13:03
Shiba Inu Network Activity Drops to Summer Levels
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Hits New ATH as Users Withdraw BTC from Exchanges
11/03/2021 - 12:52
Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Hits New ATH as Users Withdraw BTC from Exchanges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Elon Musk's Tweet Pushes Floki Inu up 20%
11/03/2021 - 10:35
Elon Musk's Tweet Pushes Floki Inu up 20%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan