Elon Musk Says He Wants to Be Dogecoin's Fake CEO

Will the fake Dogecoin CEO please stand up?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to social media platform Twitter to announce that he’s going to be the fake CEO of Dogecoin.

Me! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

This came after Billy Markus, the co-founder of the viral meme cryptocurrency, tweeted that he would announce who would take the job position later today.



It appears that Musk has already derailed the announcement by volunteering to fill the top spot.

Musk went on to tweet that Floki, his Shiba Inu dog, would do a great job as well:

How about my lil doge Floki? He would make a great CEO! His judgment is 🤌. November 2, 2021

Back in April 2019, the Tesla boss was appointed CEO of the Dogecoin community as an April Fools' joke. Musk won a Twitter poll that also included Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and Metal CEO Marshall Hayner.

We have listened to your concerns. We have decided that Dogecoin does need a CEO. Someone who can lead us into the future while maintaining the core values of what we are.



Below are the candidates, vote wisely.@VitalikButerin @SatoshiLite @elonmusk @MarshallHayner — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) April 1, 2019

Fate loves irony. What would be the most ironic outcome? The currency that started as a joke in fact becomes the real currency.