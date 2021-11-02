lumenswap_lottery
Elon Musk Says He Wants to Be Dogecoin's Fake CEO

News
Tue, 11/02/2021 - 20:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Will the fake Dogecoin CEO please stand up?
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to social media platform Twitter to announce that he’s going to be the fake CEO of Dogecoin.

This came after Billy Markus, the co-founder of the viral meme cryptocurrency, tweeted that he would announce who would take the job position later today.

It appears that Musk has already derailed the announcement by volunteering to fill the top spot.

Musk went on to tweet that Floki, his Shiba Inu dog, would do a great job as well: 

Back in April 2019, the Tesla boss was appointed CEO of the Dogecoin community as an April Fools' joke. Musk won a Twitter poll that also included Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and Metal CEO Marshall Hayner.

However, the prank then went too far. In early 2021, Dogecoin staged a monstrous rally that catapulted the joke cryptocurrency to the top spots of crypto charts. In early May, its market cap reached a staggering $90 billion.

Musk argued that a joke coin becoming a viable currency would be the “most ironic outcome”:

Fate loves irony. What would be the most ironic outcome? The currency that started as a joke in fact becomes the real currency.  

