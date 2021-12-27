Move Digital Advisory Company Ready to Change Narrative in Metaverses Sphere

Kristof Schöffling’s blockchain consulting team Move Digital is offering unique expertise in the sphere of early-stage crypto products

Move Digital, a pioneering advisory company of the Metaverse segment, supercharegs early-stage crypto projects with consulting, infrastructure and technical support.

One-stop solution for blockchain businesses

Launched by consulting veteran Kristof Schöffling, Move Digital has established itself as a key partner of multiple blockchain products amid the ongoing NFT frenzy. Its team is focused on providing its counterparties with 360° support in the marketing and development processes.

Image by Move Digital

In particular, its toolkit boasts various products such as front and backend development, blockchain development, UI/UX optimization, 3D graphic design and marketing assistance.

Fueled by this outstanding support, many of Move Digital’s partners have increased their valuation to 10-digit numbers.

As a concept and sphere of blockchain progress, metaverse is in focus for Move Digital’s engineers and marketers. That being said, the company preceded the Metaverse-themed initiatives of Meta (formerly Facebook), Nike, Adidas and other industry heavyweights.

Kristof Schöffling, Move Digital CEO, is certain that the most interesting things in blockchain are set to happen in this field:

Our services help businesses build deeply immersive virtual worlds that are representative of the real-world economy. Gamers can fully immerse themselves in these Metaverse environments and utilize their efforts and resources to gather assets, secure digital land, and generate income streams. Move Digital is the first company which helps businesses build virtual environments that their user base can fully immerse themselves in.

Move Digital in 2022: New partners, new instruments, new regions

In the upcoming year, Move Digital is going to collaborate with various metaverse-centric blockchain products. Top-notch decentralization hubs worldwide are in particular focus for the firm, i.e., Japan, Southeast Asia, South America, Australia and Europe.

While the platform is also working with start-ups from all segments of the global blockchain ecosystem. In 2022, its resources and infrastructure will be heavily concentrated in the Metaverse corner.

Projects designed to offset the gap between Metaverses and real-world use cases will be in particular focus for the platform in 2022.

To accelerate its expansion in this turbulent sphere, Move Digital increased its team to more than 100 employees over recent months.