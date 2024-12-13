Cardano (ADA) Price Super Cycle Predicted by Top Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA), one of the leading altcoins, continues to trade above the $1 mark despite tempered sentiment on the broader market. At the same time, there are discussions about a potential supercycle for ADA.

Advertisement

Bullish ADA prediction

In an X post, market analyst and Crypto Capital Venture founder

On Thursday, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson addressed security concerns surrounding the coin. Hoskison pointed out that Ethereum's scientists have failed to engage with Cardano's research or study its network, leading to misunderstandings about the coin's capabilities and security mechanisms.