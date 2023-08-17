Millions of SHIB Giveaway Announced by Major Crypto Exchange

Thu, 08/17/2023 - 15:32
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Major crypto exchange shares excitement of Shiba Inu community over Shibarium launch
Millions of SHIB Giveaway Announced by Major Crypto Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shibarium has been launched, and the Shiba Inu community received the news with excitement. The Shibarium mainnet, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, was launched on Aug. 16 after months of testing that saw over 35 million transactions on the testnet.

Before its launch, Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, noted that the L2 was gaining traction from new projects. In line with the exciting prospects presented, the Shiba Inu Twitter account officially announced a new era dubbed "Summer of Shibarium."

That said, Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue shares the excitement of the Shiba Inu community over the Shibarium launch. 

Bitrue has announced a massive SHIB giveaway, where users stand a chance to share up to 10 million SHIB tokens.

Shiba Inu lead squashes FUD

As with every other crypto project, Shiba Inu has had its share of FUD targeted at attacking the project and the community.

Shortly after Shibarium launched, screenshots started circulating about bridge issues with the L2 platform.

In light of this, Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama has debunked such claims, starting, "There is no bridge issue, any screenshot you see of me saying any issue is false and your funds are safu."

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Hints at Something Lovely Incoming for SHIB NFTs: Details

Kusama offers a peek into what is truly happening on the L2 platform. According to him, the technical difficulty is not an issue with Shibarium but, instead, is from the massive influx of transactions and users that happened concurrently with the announcement of Shibarium going live.

The Shiba Inu lead developer assures readers that the team has been working tirelessly to scale and bring up the chain again to be able to handle the massive influx.

At the time of writing, SHIB was surprisingly down 9% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000088 in reaction to recent events.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 17
08/17/2023 - 15:17
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Claims There's No Bridge Issue: 'Funds Are Safu'
08/17/2023 - 15:02
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Claims There's No Bridge Issue: 'Funds Are Safu'
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Polygon (MATIC) Partners With Largest Korean Telecom Giant
08/17/2023 - 14:47
Polygon (MATIC) Partners With Largest Korean Telecom Giant
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov