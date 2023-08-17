Millions of SHIB Giveaway Announced by Major Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibarium has been launched, and the Shiba Inu community received the news with excitement. The Shibarium mainnet, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, was launched on Aug. 16 after months of testing that saw over 35 million transactions on the testnet.

Before its launch, Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, noted that the L2 was gaining traction from new projects. In line with the exciting prospects presented, the Shiba Inu Twitter account officially announced a new era dubbed "Summer of Shibarium."

That said, Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue shares the excitement of the Shiba Inu community over the Shibarium launch.

🐶 It's #Shibarium season!



3⃣️ Stand a chance to share up to 10 million in $SHIB tokens pic.twitter.com/YDMZdwWFvo — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) August 17, 2023

Bitrue has announced a massive SHIB giveaway, where users stand a chance to share up to 10 million SHIB tokens.

Shiba Inu lead squashes FUD

As with every other crypto project, Shiba Inu has had its share of FUD targeted at attacking the project and the community.

Shortly after Shibarium launched, screenshots started circulating about bridge issues with the L2 platform.

In light of this, Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama has debunked such claims, starting, "There is no bridge issue, any screenshot you see of me saying any issue is false and your funds are safu."

Kusama offers a peek into what is truly happening on the L2 platform. According to him, the technical difficulty is not an issue with Shibarium but, instead, is from the massive influx of transactions and users that happened concurrently with the announcement of Shibarium going live.

The Shiba Inu lead developer assures readers that the team has been working tirelessly to scale and bring up the chain again to be able to handle the massive influx.

At the time of writing, SHIB was surprisingly down 9% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000088 in reaction to recent events.