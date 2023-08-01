Shibarium Hits New Milestone as Builder Unification Shares Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium beta has reached yet another milestone as Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama makes a major announcement ahead of its mainnet debut.

Shibarium's testnet, Puppynet, has hit 34 million total transactions, a remarkable milestone. According to Puppyscan, the total number of transactions on the Shibarium testnet has now reached 34,103,383, demonstrating that its utility is rapidly increasing.

The overall number of blocks has also increased, now standing at 1,938,771. The number of wallet addresses has increased to 17,063,326, suggesting growth.

Also, Shibarium Builder Unification has shared a new update. A noteworthy development in its recent report is the move of both OoO and VOR to the Sepolia testnet as Goerli approaches the end of its life this year.

The announcement that concerns Shibarium is the deployment of UNoDE. As stated in the blog post, Unification makes the exciting announcement that Phase 1 of UNoDE development is progressing well.

Ringoshi Toitsu, a Unification developer, highlights the significance of the announcement, saying that Shibarium relies on UNoDE.

The Unification developer tweeted a line from the blog post: "July Unification DEV Update — New verbiage regarding UNoDE. Did we mention that it will be a Fully decentralized, permission-less subscription service using UND for payments?"

"Shibarium relies on UNoDE," Ringoshi Toitsu added.

Unification teases something exciting

Unification also teases something exciting in the pipeline for its validators and partner networks, which include Shibarium.

"We’re working on something that we believe to be quite exciting, particularly for our Validators. We are in discussion with our partners, working out how we can potentially bring new benefits and rewards to joint validators of Unification and our partner networks," Unification stated, while noting that this is still in the very early research and development phase.

Shibarium consists of validators, who are the key actors in maintaining the network, and delegators, referring to those who own BONE and choose to support the network.