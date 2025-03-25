Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 10:58
    DOGE lead breaks silence on what every Dogecoin holder must know
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Dogecoin community is once again being urged to take a hard look at their crypto holdings, as Mishaboar, a prominent voice in the space, has put out another warning - one that might not sit well with those still holding exchange-issued tokens.

    Advertisement

    The message is simple, though often overlooked: these assets are not just risky; they are fundamentally tied to the fate of the centralized entities that created them, entities that exist primarily to generate profit for themselves, not to ensure financial security for their users.

    Related
    Official Dogecoin Reserve Goes Live With 10 Million DOGE Purchase
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 16:29
    Official Dogecoin Reserve Goes Live With 10 Million DOGE Purchase
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details
    Binance Issues Urgent Market Maker Alert
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETP Launches in Europe: Details
    Mysterious SHIB Whale Behind 1 Billion SHIB Burn Finally Identified

    Tokens like BNB, CRO, HT, FTX, BMX and even some stablecoins like BUSD are not just coins floating around in the crypto space, says the DOGE influencer. They are actually mechanisms that centralized exchanges and platforms use to create the illusion of liquidity. But this can and does collapse when cracks begin to form in the foundation of the issuing entity.

    Advertisement

    When that happens, it is the people holding these tokens who are left holding the bag, often without really knowing what they were getting into in the first place.

    Related
    Dogecoin Open Interest Tops 9.78 Billion DOGE as Price Eyes Reset
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 15:34
    Dogecoin Open Interest Tops 9.78 Billion DOGE as Price Eyes Reset
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Mishaboar's point is not new, and it is not meant to cause any unnecessary alarm. But it is something that needs repeating, because the risks have not gone away. The advice is still the same: do not hold onto these assets for the long term.

    If you can get them out into fiat, it is worth considering. If not, it might be time to think again about whether it is really worth taking the risks, which, at best, are only sort of understood, and, at worst, are totally hidden from the average investor, Mishaboar says.

    Related
    XRP, SOL, DOGE Now Accepted by Major Japanese Real Estate Company: Details
    Sat, 03/22/2025 - 15:48
    XRP, SOL, DOGE Now Accepted by Major Japanese Real Estate Company: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    For Dogecoin (DOGE) holders, this is a heads-up, not a reason to panic. But in a space where financial security often depends on knowing what you own and why, reminders like this are not just helpful - they are necessary.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 25, 2025 - 10:38
    Binance Issues Urgent Market Maker Alert
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 25, 2025 - 10:08
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETP Launches in Europe: Details
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TEAMZ Summit 2025 Official Agenda Announced – Key Sessions on the Future of Web3 & AI Confirmed
    Beincom Kicks Off 300M BIC Token Airdrop To Drive Web3 Adoption
    Crypto Bot Launches Real-Time Raffles in Telegram
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TEAMZ Summit 2025 Official Agenda Announced – Key Sessions on the Future of Web3 & AI Confirmed
    Beincom Kicks Off 300M BIC Token Airdrop To Drive Web3 Adoption
    Crypto Bot Launches Real-Time Raffles in Telegram
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details
    Binance Issues Urgent Market Maker Alert
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETP Launches in Europe: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD