    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 14:02
    How long may decline of Ethereum (ETH) last?
    Most of the coins are in the green zone at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 2.38% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH might have set a local resistance of $2,006. As the price is far from key levels, one should focus on the daily closure in terms of the $2,000 mark. 

    If it happens above it, traders may expect a test of the $2,020-$2,030 zone tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. None of the sides is dominating, which is also confirmed by the low volume. If nothing changes, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $1,950-$2,050 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture remains rather more bearish than bullish. If bulls lose the $2,000 zone, the drop may continue to the $1,500-$1,600 area.

    Ethereum is trading at $1,988 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction

