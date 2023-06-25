Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Sparks Curiosity With New Tweet: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has sparked a wave of curiosity in the SHIB community after he tweeted he would like to chat with the team behind the @susbarium Twitter account.

"Next up, @susbarium, have a moment to chat?" Kusama posted with Twitter tags like Shibarium, great service and others, further stoking speculation.

The community is awaiting the next indication of what the conversations may reveal; the potential discussions might be on Shibarium or tackling FUD and con artists who target the Shiba Inu community.

The ShibArmy scam alert is tasked with responsibility of exposing scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community.

In late May, the @susbarium Twitter account was renamed ShibArmy Scam Alerts. Shiba Ecosystem official Lucie made it known that the Twitter handle is now under the control of Shibarium Tech Discord channel moderators.

She emphasized that the Shiba Inu team takes security very seriously and strongly believes that the best way to fight scammers is through education.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has seen various scams targeting the community, like most cryptocurrency projects. Scammers have devised dubious means in their efforts to prey on unsuspecting Shiba Inu investors.

As reported earlier, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama alerted the community about scams being perpetuated with fake claims of SHI and TREAT.

The ShibArmy Scam Alert's Twitter account also echoed the warning of the Shiba Inu lead, telling the community to beware of fake claims of SHI and TREAT that have not been released.

Shibarium token BONE jumps 33%

The price of BONE, the governance token of Shiba Inu and the gas token of Shibarium, has climbed by more than 33% over the past seven days. After reaching lows of $0.676 on June 15, the price of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) has been steadily rising since that day.

More specifically, BONE is set to mark its third consecutive day of price gains since June 23.

As bulls advanced the current price surge, the Shiba Inu governance token experienced a significant rise today. At the time of writing, BONE was up 16% in the last 24 hours to $0.96.