    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 14:12
    Can end of week become positive for DOGE?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The start of the weekend is bullish for the majority of cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has increased by 1.64% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The rate of DOGE is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.1696. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the support level by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price is far from main levels. In this regard, one should focus on the interim zone of $0.16. 

    If buyers lose it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.15-$0.1550 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The volume keeps falling, which means ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1681 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

