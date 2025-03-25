Advertisement
    XRP Price History Reveals Ugly Truth for Crypto Bulls

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 14:43
    XRP price history prediction for April comes with crucial warning for bulls
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There is something about April that XRP just can’t shake - a stubborn, almost predictable slump that keeps repeating no matter how optimistic the broader averages look on paper. March did its part, delivering yet another positive close like clockwork, the third in a row, right in line with historical expectations. But then comes April, and suddenly the script flips.

    Dig into the numbers by CryptoRank, and the contradiction is hard to miss. The long-term average for April sits at a juicy 26.6% return, the kind of figure that should have traders leaning in.

    But that number is dragged up by ancient rallies, outliers from a different era. 

    The median? A flat 0.79%, a shrug of a statistic. Worse, the past three years have been brutal - double-digit losses each time, between 12.4% and 27.8%, as if the month itself has developed a vendetta against XRP holders.

    Article image
    XRP Price History by CryptoRank

    What is strange is how little this seems to factor into the broader conversation. The averages still get quoted, the old patterns still get referenced, even though recent ones tell a completely different story. It is like April has become XRP’s personal correction month, a scheduled reality check after March’s optimism.

    So here is the real question: does anyone actually expect a turnaround this time? The data does not forbid it - those old double-digit-gain Aprils are still in the record books, after all. 

    But three years in a row of the same pattern starts to feel less like coincidence and more like a trend. Maybe it is institutional flows drying up post-Q1, maybe it is some quirk of crypto market cycles, or maybe XRP just hates spring. 

    One thing is certain: if the streak continues, no one is allowed to act surprised. The warning has been written on the charts for years now.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #XRP News #Ripple News

