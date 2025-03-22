SHIB Price Prediction for March 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

This Saturday is mostly bullish for the market, according to CoinStats.

The rate of SHIB has gone up by 2.2% over the last day.

Despite today's rise, the price of SHIB keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local resistance happens, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.000013 zone by the end of the week.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less bullish. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price of SHIB above the $0.000013 mark.

In that case, traders might witness an upward move to the $0.00001383 level.

From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is within the previous bar, which means there is a low possibility of seeing sharp ups or downs by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001278 at press time.