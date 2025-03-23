Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins keep rising at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.33% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.7152. If the decline continues, traders may witness a test of the $0.70 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the level of $0.6963. If its breakout happens, one can expect a dump to the $0.66-$0.68 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA is within the previous bar, which means none of the sides has enough energy for a sharp move.

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.65-$0.75 is the most likely scenario.

ADA is trading at $0.7096 at press time.