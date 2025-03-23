Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 23/03/2025 - 14:52
    Can traders expect increased volatility from Cardano (ADA) next week?
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most coins keep rising at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.33% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.7152. If the decline continues, traders may witness a test of the $0.70 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the level of $0.6963. If its breakout happens, one can expect a dump to the $0.66-$0.68 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA is within the previous bar, which means none of the sides has enough energy for a sharp move. 

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 22
    Sat, 03/22/2025 - 14:23
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 22
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.65-$0.75 is the most likely scenario.

    ADA is trading at $0.7096 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 23, 2025 - 14:48
    Binance's XRP Traders Are So Bullish, It May Be Bearish
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Mar 23, 2025 - 14:41
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 23
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 23
    Binance's XRP Traders Are So Bullish, It May Be Bearish
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 23
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD