    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 15:23
    Has bull run of Bitcoin (BTC) started yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market keeps staying in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is about to the break the local resistance of $88,032. If the daily bar closes above that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $89,000 zone by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls seem to have energy to keep growing. In this case, one should focus on the interim zone of $90,000. 

    If it breaks out, traders may witness a test of the resistance of $94,971 by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, sideways trading in the range of $87,000-$92,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $87,940 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

