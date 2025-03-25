Advertisement
    Breaking: GameStop to Adopt Bitcoin as Reserve Asset

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 20:05
    The decision has been unanimously approved by the company's board
    Breaking: GameStop to Adopt Bitcoin as Reserve Asset
    Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
    GameStop has amended its investment policy in order to add Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. 

    The American video game retailer that defined the meme stock mania of early 2021 has a market cap of $11.36 billion. 

    The news does not come as a surprise. Rumors about GameStop's Bitcoin pivot had been swirling ahead of the company's Q4 earnings. 

    The company's shares are up by more than 6% in after-hours trading. 

    The price of Bitcoin is approaching the $89,000 mark on the news.    

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption

