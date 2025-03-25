Breaking: GameStop to Adopt Bitcoin as Reserve Asset

GameStop has amended its investment policy in order to add Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

The American video game retailer that defined the meme stock mania of early 2021 has a market cap of $11.36 billion.

The news does not come as a surprise. Rumors about GameStop's Bitcoin pivot had been swirling ahead of the company's Q4 earnings.

The company's shares are up by more than 6% in after-hours trading.

The price of Bitcoin is approaching the $89,000 mark on the news.