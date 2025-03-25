Mysterious SHIB Whale Behind 1 Billion SHIB Burn Finally Identified

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The SHIB community has been inspired by yesterday’s mammoth 1.002 billion Shiba Inu token burn. One billion SHIB coins were transferred to a dead-end wallet in a single burn transaction.

That resulted in the SHIB burn skyrocketing by 8,099% on Monday. While, the meme coin’s community was guessing who the mysterious whale behind that staggering SHIB burn was with multiple discussions on X within the SHIB community, the whale has stepped forward to reveal itself.

1 billion SHIB torched instantly

The aforementioned 1 billion SHIB transaction remains the biggest single transfer over the past week, according the recent tweet published by the Shibburn blockchain tracker.

Advertisement

The tweet came out earlier today. It shows that over the past seven days, 1,093,130,656 SHIB were ejected from circulation into zero wallets, increasing the weekly burn rate by 101.7%.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, the community has managed to dispose of 33,136,646 SHIB, meaning that the burn rate dropped sharply by 96.7% compared to the 8,099% spike a day before.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001344 (1hr -0.60% ▼ | 24hr 2.01% ▲ )

Market Cap: $7,912,167,058 (1.92% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,253,546,542,569



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 33,136,646 (-96.7% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 1,093,130,656 (101.7% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) March 25, 2025

Mysterious 1 billion SHIB burner unveiled

The largest transfer over that period carried 23,003,476 SHIB. According to the SHIB website, that burn was made from Shibarium gas fees – a minimal sufficient amount of BONE coins was converted into SHIB and transferred to an unspendable wallet, i.e. burned.

As for the entity that burned the one billion Shiba Inu coins, it was the @1cDream X account that claims that its purpose is to burn billions and trillions of SHIB. This account belongs to the CENT meme coin running on Shibarium.

We want to burn 🔥 more!#Shibarmy join us, and let's do it together! https://t.co/re7zYGCzZ6 — 1 CENT DREAM $CENT (@1cDream) March 24, 2025

The account commented on the Shibburn’s tweet about 1 billion SHIB, saying: “We want to burn more!” and urging the SHIB army to join forces with them to burn SHIB coins together.