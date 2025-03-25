Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Ethereum Adoption Grows With Launch of Bank-Issued Stablecoin

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 22:14
    Banks leverage Ethereum’s utilities to issue a stablecoin
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Adoption Grows With Launch of Bank-Issued Stablecoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite the price pressures that have prevented Ethereum from experiencing the explosive surge investors expected, institutions continue to adopt the network for launching new tokens.

    Advertisement

    On March 25, Custodia Bank partnered with Vantage Bank to launch America’s first-ever bank-issued stablecoin on the Ethereum network. The launch follows the issuance of the Avit stablecoin by Custodia and Vantage after they collaboratively completed the tokenization of dollar-demand deposits.

    The stablecoin, tagged as the first bank-issued stablecoin on a permissionless blockchain, will utilize Ethereum’s infrastructure to revolutionize the region’s payment system while improving the U.S. banking system.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: GameStop Adopts Bitcoin as Reserve Asset
    Fidelity's Timmer Says Bitcoin's Wallet Count Shows Little Growth
    Breaking: Ripple Secures More Major Wins as It Wraps Up Its Battle with SEC
    Breaking: Fidelity Officially Joins Solana ETF Race

    The launch of the bank-issued stablecoin on Ethereum aims to address the global demand for a U.S. dollar stablecoin to execute efficient transactions.

    Advertisement

    With its launch on Ethereum, the stablecoin offers several efficiencies for users. Users of the Avit stablecoin will benefit from low transaction costs, fast transaction settlement, programmability, and auditability within a safe, compliant, and regulated banking environment.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Fees Plummet 50% as Network Activity Slowdown Sparks Concerns
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 21:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Fees Plummet 50% as Network Activity Slowdown Sparks Concerns
    Andy SawaAndy Sawa

    Prior to the stablecoin’s launch on Ethereum, the banks conducted a series of eight test transactions to ensure full compliance with the required processes for minting, transferring, and redeeming stablecoins on the Ethereum mainnet.

    While the development looks promising for the U.S. economy, there is still a need to counter regulatory restrictions on the use of stablecoins in the country.

    Ethereum price action remains uncertain

    While Ethereum continues to struggle amid unstable market conditions, holders remain curious about its next price action.

    Although the price pressures on the Ethereum network are attributable to governance struggles and increased competition among other altcoins, there is speculation that a notable increase in Ethereum’s blockchain activity could be the breakthrough the network needs.

    With growing institutional adoption, market analysts suggest that a price breakout for Ethereum could be imminent.

    #Ethereum

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 25, 2025 - 20:19
    Dogecoin OI Blasts Past $1.9 Billion as DOGE Price Rallies 5%
    News
    ByAndy Sawa
    News
    Mar 25, 2025 - 20:05
    Breaking: GameStop Adopts Bitcoin as Reserve Asset
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Whale.io to Bridge NFT Collection from TON Blockchain to Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Whale.io to Bridge NFT Collection from TON Blockchain to Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Adoption Grows With Launch of Bank-Issued Stablecoin
    Dogecoin OI Blasts Past $1.9 Billion as DOGE Price Rallies 5%
    Breaking: GameStop Adopts Bitcoin as Reserve Asset
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD