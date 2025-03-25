Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu Alert: 130 trillion SHIB in Profit Ahead of Big Move

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 11:22
    Shiba Inu awaits next price surge
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Alert: 130 trillion SHIB in Profit Ahead of Big Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain data, 130 trillion SHIB tokens are profitable at the current price of Shiba Inu, as the popular dog coin faces a potential price move. As market momentum grows, traders and investors are keeping a careful eye on the next major move in SHIB's price action.

    Advertisement

    Recent data from IntoTheBlock reveals that 130.83 trillion SHIB tokens worth $1.76 billion are currently profiting, or "in the money" at SHIB's present price, which could either fuel further accumulation or trigger profit-taking.

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was up 3% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001349, as meme coins saw a boost alongside other cryptocurrencies due to market optimism fueled by the Federal Reserve's plans for two rate cuts in 2025.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details
    Binance Issues Crucial Market Maker Alert
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETP Launches in Europe: Details
    Mysterious SHIB Whale Behind 1 Billion SHIB Burn Finally Identified

    Shiba Inu has steadily risen since March 22 and has marked three straight days of gains since then, with the token presently up 7% weekly. Today's movement culminated in highs of $0.0000137, where SHIB encountered slight profit taking.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shows Signs of Recovery — But Can It Last?
    Sun, 03/23/2025 - 15:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shows Signs of Recovery — But Can It Last?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    How Shiba Inu behaves around the short-term barrier between $0.0000137 and $0.0000138 would determine its next move. A sustained break would target the daily SMA 50 at $0.00001415, which has the potential for massive gains for SHIB price with targets at the daily SMA 200 at $0.00001915 and $0.000029. On the other hand, support is envisaged at $0.00001082 if the Shiba Inu price faces rejection at the said barrier.

    Meme coins benefit from market optimism

    Meme coins, as highly speculative assets, frequently react strongly to broader crypto market patterns, providing retail traders with higher-risk, higher-reward options.

    Related
    5.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge Surprises Community
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 15:16
    5.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge Surprises Community
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Last week, the Federal Reserve upgraded inflation forecasts and reduced growth projections, while retaining plans for two rate cuts in 2025, which boosted risk assets.

    This has fueled market optimism, and meme coins are leading the way, with numerous tokens in the category reporting strong weekly increases.

    Retail traders frequently perceive relief in majors as a sign of positive sentiment throughout the crypto ecosystem, as they pursue higher-risk, higher-reward alternatives such as meme coins, which are typically cheaper and can yield fast gains in relatively short periods of time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 25, 2025 - 11:03
    Dogecoin Flips XRP in Daily Liquidations, Here Are Figures
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 25, 2025 - 10:58
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Whale.io to Bridge NFT Collection from TON Blockchain to Solana
    Arcium Joins NVIDIA’s Inception Program To Advance Private AI Adoption
    TEAMZ Summit 2025 Official Agenda Announced – Key Sessions on the Future of Web3 & AI Confirmed
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale.io to Bridge NFT Collection from TON Blockchain to Solana
    Arcium Joins NVIDIA’s Inception Program To Advance Private AI Adoption
    TEAMZ Summit 2025 Official Agenda Announced – Key Sessions on the Future of Web3 & AI Confirmed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Alert: 130 trillion SHIB in Profit Ahead of Big Move
    Dogecoin Flips XRP in Daily Liquidations, Here Are Figures
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD