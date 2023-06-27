Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Hints at Something Lovely Incoming for SHIB NFTs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has hinted at something lovely incoming for Shiboshis: exclusive Shiba Inu-generated non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"Yesterday, our tech frens bad idea AI mentioned a new Shiboshi use case.The Kanpai agency has been planning just this thing, Shiboshis World. So, safe to say: Something lovely is coming. Shiboshis soon," Kusama tweeted.

Yesterday, our tech frens @badideaai mentioned a new Shiboshi use case. (Thanks @_Mazrael_ 🤣) The Kanpai agency have been planning just this thing @shiboshisworld. So, safe to say: Something lovely is coming. #shiboshis #soon pic.twitter.com/2RhQXl1cMB — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) June 26, 2023

The AI meme token project, Bad Idea AI, announced its official partnership with Shibarium earlier this month. Before announcing the collaboration, the Bad Idea AI team made important contributions in response to Shiba ecosystem official Lucie's concerns regarding why people attack SHIB.

Now, according to Kusama, Bad Idea AI has had significant discussions about Shiboshi, highlighting a new use case. It seems as though another initiative, "Kanpai Agency," is picking up these ideas to create something new and innovative for Shiboshis.

Kusama alerts SHIB community

While expectations are high for what this pleasant surprise could be, in his usual manner, Kusama alerted the SHIB community about the scam token "bad idea coin," attempting to mislead investors.

The native token of the AI meme token project, Bad Idea AI, has the ticker "Bad Idea AI (BAD)."

Scammers who want to leverage its relationship with the SHIB community have created fake copies or scam tokens aiming to defraud unsuspecting investors. Kusama called attention to this.

In its drive to protect the community, the Shiba Inu team takes security seriously and feels that the best approach to combating scammers is through education. As previously reported, Kusama issued a warning on fake SHI and TREAT tokens, as these are not yet available.