Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21

Sellers are keeping the pressure on even though some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 5.78%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's drop, the price of ADA keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the $0.70 mark happens, one can expect a test of the $0.69 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture can also be seen on the daily time frame. In this case, one should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the $0.6909 level.

If bulls cannot hold the rate above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.66 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is neutral. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.60 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.7067 at press time.