Mike Novogratz Urges Buying Bitcoin (BTC) After This Fact Comes to Light

Fri, 07/28/2023 - 08:49
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Billionaire supports buying BTC as shocking revelation surfaces
Mike Novogratz Urges Buying Bitcoin (BTC) After This Fact Comes to Light
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Renowned billionaire investor and investment expert Mike Novogratz has once again emphasized his bullish stance on Bitcoin (BTC) after a startling revelation about the United States' interest payments. In response to recent reports that the U.S. has reached an astonishing $970 billion in interest payments, with an increase of $41 billion in Q2, Novogratz took to Twitter with a resounding call.

Related
Mike Novogratz Expects Bitcoin to Trade Higher by End of 2023

The staggering growth of interest payments in the U.S. economy has raised concerns among experts, who predict it could soon hit the $1 trillion mark. As tax receipts continue to lag behind the rapid expansion of sovereign debt, interest payments are increasingly being funded through the issuance of more debt, creating a troubling cycle.

Team Bitcoin

Novogratz, a well-known Bitcoin evangelist, has been vocal about his support for the cryptocurrency on multiple occasions. Earlier this month, he urged investors to buy BTC when the national debt of the United States surged by an alarming $1 trillion between June and July.

Despite his cautious outlook on the economy, Novogratz remains optimistic about Bitcoin's future. According to his analysis, BTC is poised for another wave of growth following a consolidation phase within the $28,000 to $32,000 range. However, he believes that for this anticipated surge to materialize, the Federal Reserve must make a significant policy shift by initiating interest rate reductions. Yet, recent events indicate that the central bank has different plans in mind.

Related
Breaking: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Raises Interest Rates to 22-Year High

It remains to be seen how the U.S. economy will handle the upcoming severe months of recession, and whether Bitcoin will fulfill Novogratz's predictions of growth and stability.

#Mike Novogratz #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Here's What SHIB Has Achieved Now That It Plans to Launch Shibarium
07/28/2023 - 10:05
Here's What SHIB Has Achieved Now That It Plans to Launch Shibarium
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Chainlink's 51% Surge Puts LINK at Top of Altcoin Market Chain
07/28/2023 - 09:28
Chainlink's 51% Surge Puts LINK at Top of Altcoin Market Chain
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Holders' Lawyer Wants SEC Chair to 'Stop Ignoring the Law'
07/28/2023 - 07:55
XRP Holders' Lawyer Wants SEC Chair to 'Stop Ignoring the Law'
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin