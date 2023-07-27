Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 27

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.45% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the local support level at $29,366. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the breakout may lead to the test of the $29,200 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price has once again made a false breakout of the resistance level at $29,500. Until the rate is below that mark, bears will remain more powerful than bulls.

Overall, it can lead to a further correction to the zone around $29,000. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the previous bar low at $29,400. If the candle closes below it, the downward move may continue to the range of $28,500. Thus, the volume keeps falling, which confirms buyers' weakness.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,424 at press time.