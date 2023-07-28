Prominent Trader Peter Brandt Dismisses Impact of Bitcoin Halving

Fri, 07/28/2023 - 05:51
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Brandt, a leading market analyst and trader, has caused a stir in the cryptocurrency community by downplaying the potential impacts of two significant Bitcoin events
Prominent trader and market analyst Peter Brandt has shared his views on Bitcoin, contending that the much-anticipated approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S and the imminent Bitcoin halving will be non-events. This perspective challenges the common market sentiment, which is looking forward to these events as significant market movers.

Bitcoin halving is a core protocol event where the reward for mining new blocks on the blockchain is halved, effectively reducing the rate at which new Bitcoin is created. It happens roughly every four years, with the next one due in 2024.

Some investors view the halving as a key lever pulling on Bitcoin's price, believing it works much like the gravity of supply and demand in traditional economics. The aftermath of the previous two halvings seems to support this theory, with Bitcoin's price riding significant upward waves.

Brandt, however, underscores the nature of markets to anticipate and discount future events, proposing that the ripple effects of Bitcoin halving and a potential Bitcoin ETF have already washed ashore.

Bitcoin ETF will be a non-event as well 

Major companies like BlackRock and Fidelity have been scrambling to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF, a fund that would track the actual price of Bitcoin, rather than Bitcoin futures. The belief is that such a product would significantly increase institutional investment in Bitcoin, leading to a surge in price.

However, in line with his views on halving, Brandt believes this too will be a non-event, putting him in opposition to the prevailing industry opinion. He maintains that Bitcoin's position at the top of the food chain is the only thing that truly matters, dismissing the asset's correlation to other markets as a non-starter.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

