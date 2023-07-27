XRP's Rise Challenges Bitcoin's Dominance: Top Analyst

Thu, 07/27/2023 - 15:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Following favorable ruling in Ripple v. SEC case, XRP's impressive gains could herald onset of altcoin season, outlook endorsed by Glassnode co-founder Yann Allemann
XRP's Rise Challenges Bitcoin's Dominance: Top Analyst
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Altcoins are beginning to stir up the crypto markets, with Ethereum (ETH), Ripple-affiliated XRP and Solana (SOL) all experiencing gains in the past 24 hours, according to tweets from crypto data platform Swissblock.

As Bitcoin (BTC) dominance begins to waver, there are signs that a new altcoin season could be on the horizon, a sentiment echoed by Glassnode co-founder Yann Allemann.

ETH is currently trading around $1,853, marking a modest 0.16% increase over the past day.

Related
Chainlink (LINK) Gains 18%, Here's How Whales Contributed

Other altcoins such as XRP and SOL have also seen notable gains, each climbing by over 2%. This upward trend of altcoins briefly led the Altcoin Signal into the altcoin season zone.

In the midst of this movement, Dogecoin (DOGE), an altcoin known for its strong narrative, is leading the pack in market gains following Elon Musk's move to rebrand Twitter to X.

XRP's performance is especially noteworthy in the current altcoin upswing. According to CoinGecko data, XRP is trading at $0.72, representing a 2.4% increase.

Its most recently rally came after a positive ruling in the Ripple v. SEC case. The controversial token continues to attract significant trader interest, recording a 24-hour trading volume of over $1.4 billion.

Despite the short-term outlook showing BTC outperforming the ETH/BTC pair, the midterm analysis suggests ETH taking the lead, potentially sparking the next altcoin rally.

#XRP #Ripple News #Ethereum News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Account Gets New Gold Check Mark, BlackRock Names Optimal BTC Share in Risk Portfolio, Ripple's Exec Drops Update on Joint Project With Montenegro: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/27/2023 - 15:15
SHIB Account Gets New Gold Check Mark, BlackRock Names Optimal BTC Share in Risk Portfolio, Ripple's Exec Drops Update on Joint Project With Montenegro: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Multiple XRP Metrics Point to Next Possible Bullish Trigger
07/27/2023 - 15:10
Multiple XRP Metrics Point to Next Possible Bullish Trigger
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple CTO Reveals Results of Survey about Himself, Garlinghouse and Craig Wright
07/27/2023 - 15:03
Ripple CTO Reveals Results of Survey about Himself, Garlinghouse and Craig Wright
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan