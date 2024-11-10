    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Skyrocketing Above $80K

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The leading cryptocurrency has surpassed $80,000 for the first time
    Sun, 10/11/2024 - 18:07
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Skyrocketing Above $80K
    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has reached another all-time high of $80,772 on the Bitstamp exchange.

    The leading cryptocurrency has surged by nearly 6% over the past 24 hours. 

    Former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has already reacted to the cryptocurrency's latest milestone by posting Lil Bubble's music track called "There Is No Second Best" on his social media profile.  

    The iconic catchphrase that inspired the track recently turned four. It was first used by Saylor in one of his videos, in which he advocated for Bitcoin maximalism. 

    The total value of MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings has now surpassed a whopping $20.3 billion following the cryptocurrency's most recent price surge.  

    MicroStrategy's playbook has since been adopted by some other companies, including mining giant Marathon Digital. 

    After Bitcoin surpassed $80,000 for the first time earlier today, Marathon Digital CEO Peter Thiel taunted German officials after Saxony went on a massive Bitcoin selling spree earlier this year. He estimated that the German state had missed out on $1.3 billion worth of profits by refusing to hold their coins. 

    "With bitcoin peaking around $80K new ATH today, I wonder how the officials in Germany feel about having sold their nearly 50,000 bitcoin at around $53K per BTC in July … hmmmm…that about a $1.3B difference," Thiel said in a social media post

