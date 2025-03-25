Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Cryptic Bitcoin Tweet As BTC Eyes $88,000

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 13:25
    Bitcoin permabull Saylor has reaffirmed his Bitcoin stance with cryptic message
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, Bitcoin maxi, Strategy founder and executive chairman, has taken to his social media account on the X platform to publish a cryptic message for the global BTC community.

    Even though it cannot be interpreted directly, his message is clearly about Bitcoin and going all in on it. In this respect, it mirrors a tweet that Saylor published on March 22, where he sits in a stormy tide, wearing a suit with an orange tie, where orange is the color of BTC.

    This time, orange is everywhere in the image in Saylor’s tweet; he is wearing an orange vest, an orange tie, an orange coat and is sitting in a room with orange walls in an orange armchair.

    The caption Saylor gave this image is: “Fade to orange,” as if referring to the popular Metallica song, “Fade to Black.”

    On March 24, Saylor announced that his company, Strategy, acquired another massive Bitcoin chunk consisting of 6,911 BTC. Strategy paid roughly $584.1 million for it, which makes it approximately $84,529 per Bitcoin. Now, the company has surpassed the half-million BTC level and is holding a gargantuan 506,137 Bitcoins worth $44,154,323,930 on its balance sheet.

    Currently, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization size, Bitcoin, is trading slightly below the $88,000 level and is changing hands at 87,664 per coin. Today, it has demonstrated an increase of 1.4%, rising from $86,400.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News

