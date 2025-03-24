Advertisement
    Breaking: Strategy Reaches Major Milestone with Most Recent Bitcoin Purchase

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 12:00
    Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings have surpassed 500,000 BTC
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Business intelligence firm Strategy has acquired an additional 6,911 Bitcoins, according to a Monday regulatory filing

    The company financed the purchase by selling its common stock in an at-the-market (ATM) offering. 

    Last Monday, the company announced a relatively tiny $10.7 million purchase that raised some eyebrows within the community after previously breaking its buying streak. 

    
    The company's average purchasing price is now approaching the $67,000 mark. 

    With its most recent purchase, the company's total holdings have now surpassed 500,000 Bitcoins. It took Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) almost five years to achieve such a groundbreaking milestone. It announced its first Bitcoin purchase back in August 2020. 

    Earlier this Monday, Bitcoin reached an intraday high of $87,839, surging by nearly 4% in 24 hours.  

    Strategy's shares are up by more than 5% in pre-market trading following its most recent announcement. That said, they are only up by 1.33% on a year-to-date basis.   

    Strategy's Strife offering 

    On Friday, the company revealed that it had secured $711 million for additional Bitcoin purchases with Strife (STRF), its most recent preferred stock offering that was announced earlier this month. STRF offers a 10% annual dividend rate, and some skeptics have questioned whether the company would actually be able to cover its dividend obligations. "You operate a money-losing, terrible software business with only $460 million in sales and are committing to a 10% *CASH* dividend on a preferred? So, you will either need to sell the precious Bitcoin or raise new capital to pay the dividend?" investor Christopher Bloomstran said on X. 

    This $711 million offering is expected to settle on Tuesday, meaning that Strategy is likely to announce another massive purchase in the near future.

    #Strategy News #Michael Saylor

    
