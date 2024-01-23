Meme Moguls (MGLS) Tokensale Focuses on Newbies in Crypto As Solana (SOL) and Celestia (TIA) Communities Researching Upgrades Prospects

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Solana (SOL) price has seen a significant increase during the past year which has been the result of a surge over $100. While the crypto has retraced since then, it could soon break another major price barrier and reach new heights.

In the meantime, Celestia (TIA) has also experienced a rapid price increase and could soon initiate a market rally.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is an upcoming platform that will introduce simulated trading with P2E elements and is already making waves in Web3 circles.

Supporters of Meme Moguls (MGLS) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Solana (SOL) sees 325% increase

Solana (SOL)’s price has seen a 325% increase year-to-date (YTD), and briefly moved above the $100 price barrier, marking significant momentum. Since then, it has found support at $97, and if the Solana price manages to break above $100 again, it could be propelled to $110 or even above.

The market will likely see greater long-term growth now that the SEC has approved numerous Bitcoin ETFs, and the Solana crypto could sustain growth over the upcoming months. The 30-day average continues rising, implying that the crypto attracts new buyers.

Celestia (TIA) climbs past $20

Celestia (TIA) has showcased impressive on-chart performance and witnessed a surge of 43% in the past month alone. It broke past the major resistance level at $20, and has consistently increased in value since its inception.

The Celestia price is well above the 50-day EMA, and for bullish investors, if it breaks past $25 it could reach new heights. On the other hand, if the Celestia crypto price drops under $15, it could retrace back all the way to $10.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) to feature a vast ecosystem with simulated trading

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is an upcoming platform that will encompass an entire ecosystem where players can improve the way players trade. The platform will introduce the most iconic internet moments and viral memes within a simulated trading system, making them appealing to traders on a global scale.

This way, each player can start improving their strategies. This is powered by the MGLS cryptocurrency. It can be used as the in-game currency and for cryptocurrency staking, through which players can get passive income. These aspects make MGLS the best cryptocurrency to buy today. There will be P2E elements, and any gains can be turned into real, cashable returns.

Alongside this, the DeFI project will let players access various gameplay elements and compete with their friends in virtual stock market trading. Every player can complete challenges and missions to climb up the leaderboard. The starting value is $100,000 in virtual currency, but only 20% can be used per trade. During its current Stage 5 presale, a single MGLS token trades for $0.0036.