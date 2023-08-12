Massive 4,000 XRP Giveaway Announced by Gemini

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Gemini, a U.S. crypto exchange, captivated the XRP community earlier this week with teaser tweets followed by a major listing announcement.

To add to the excitement, Gemini has announced a big XRP giveaway that comes with the introduction of the "XRP faucet."

In a new Twitter announcement, the crypto exchange stated that it would be giving away 4,000 XRP every day at 3 p.m. EST until Aug. 18, 11:59 p.m. ET.

We're giving away 4,000 XRP! Every day at 3pm EST.



Introducing: The XRP Faucet 💧 pic.twitter.com/QktHB1hTKg — Gemini (@Gemini) August 11, 2023

To partake in the XRP faucet, users are required to enter the email address associated with their verified Gemini account to get 20 XRP once a day, for one week, or until supplies run out.

The XRP flow from the faucet stops daily once all of the XRP for the day has been claimed. The promotion, as mentioned in the tweet, is available to U.S. residents and requires no XRP purchase.

Gemini announced the listing of XRP this week, which prompted enthusiasm in the community. The crypto exchange stated Aug. 10 that XRP trading was now available on its platform.

In a blog post, Gemini expressed its delight to announce support for XRP Ledger (XRP), adding a new blockchain to its supported networks, which include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Polkadot, Avalanche, Cosmos, Zcash, Filecoin, Dogecoin and Tezos.

XRP is now available for trading on the Gemini API/FIX and ActiveTrader applications for USD trading pairs, as well as on the Gemini mobile app and website for USD, GBP, EUR, CAD, SGD, HKD and AUD pairs.

Although XRP can be stored in Gemini's exchange wallet, it is not yet available in Gemini Custody.

Following the relisting, XRP briefly jumped above $50 on the crypto exchange Gemini, boosting the token's market capitalization to trillions of dollars for a few minutes before falling to parity with the spot markets on other exchanges.

At the time of writing, XRP was down 0.07% in the last 24 hours to $0.629. XRP remains among the top three traded assets on major South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb and Japanese crypto exchange bitFlyer.