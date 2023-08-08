Gemini Teases Major XRP Announcement: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. launched by the Winklevoss brothers in 2015, seems to be teasing a major announcement for XRP. In recent hours, Gemini put out a fascinating tweet about XRP's listing.

"Me, the intern, patiently waiting for Gemini to list XRP," the crypto exchange posted with a GIF image of a cat sitting at a desk.

Me, the intern, patiently waiting for @Gemini to list XRP.

(i want some) pic.twitter.com/I7r7QBjYKR — Gemini (@Gemini) August 7, 2023

Shortly after the landmark July 13 Ripple ruling, Gemini said that it was looking into offering XRP, while other exchanges moved to relist the cryptocurrency. "Given today's ruling that the sale of XRP on exchanges is not a security, Gemini is exploring the listing of XRP for both spot and derivatives trading," the exchange tweeted.

On July 13, Judge Torres ruled that selling XRP on exchanges and through algorithms did not constitute an investment contract. This was celebrated as a huge victory by the crypto industry.

Kraken, Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Binance.US relisted XRP after Coinbase did the same. These cryptocurrency exchanges, including Gemini, delisted XRP shortly after the SEC complaint was filed in late 2020.

Now that major exchanges have reintroduced XRP on their platforms, members of the XRP community are patiently waiting for Gemini to relist the crypto exchange.

Leading ATM operator Coinflip lists XRP

CoinFlip, a fintech company, announced the listing of XRP on its platform in late July, as the cryptocurrency received more listings. The platform announced in a release that XRP is now listed and available for purchase through its Order Desk, an over-the-counter service.

Coinflip operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs in terms of transaction volume, with over 4,500 kiosks in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Australia, facilitating the purchase and sale of major cryptocurrencies using cash. Thus, the integration of XRP remains significant.