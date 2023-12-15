Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for SHIB, BTC Predicted to Surge to $80,000 in 2024, Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past day.

Advertisement

Major Japanese exchange adds support for Shiba Inu (SHIB)

As recently announced by major Japanese crypto exchange Coincheck, it has added support for Shiba Inu starting Dec. 14. This move is anticipated to help SHIB see a massive increase in access and liquidity. With Coincheck's integration of SHIB, users will be able to send, receive, buy and sell the asset via its mobile app and web platforms. However, in order to get accurate pricing, users should update to the most recent version of the Coincheck app. Today, Dec. 15, SHIB token will be added as a payment currency in the Coincheck NFT marketplace. Coincheck is not the only Japanese crypto exchange that added SHIB this year; as a reminder, back in October, BitTrade also announced the addition of SHIB to its platform.

Bitcoin (BTC) price predicted to surge to $80,000 by largest crypto index fund manager

In a recently issued document dubbed "The Year Ahead: 10 Crypto Predictions for 2024," Bitwise, the world's largest crypto index fund manager, has shared its take on the price of Bitcoin in the upcoming year. According to the prediction, the world's largest crypto is expected to trade above $80,000 in 2024. Such a bald forecast is based on BTC's outstanding performance in 2023; it has outperformed major asset classes, surging by 128% compared to the S&P 500's 21%, gold's 12% and bonds' 2%. Bitcoin's value is expected to be boosted by two major catalysts in the coming year, with the first being the anticipated launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF, and the second being the Bitcoin halving event in April or May 2024.

Advertisement

XRP: Ripple's new campaign emerges in London Underground