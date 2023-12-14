Advertisement
AD

Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coincheck has announced the addition of Shiba Inu (SHIB) to its trading services
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 05:25
Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Cover image via pixabay.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Coincheck, a leading Japanese crypto exchange based in Tokyo, has announced the addition of Shiba Inu (SHIB) to its trading platform starting Dec. 14. 

Advertisement

This move is expected to dramatically increase access and liquidity for the popular meme-based digital asset.

A major industry player 

Coincheck's integration of SHIB will include various services such as sending, receiving, purchasing, and selling the asset through its web and mobile app platforms. 

However, it is important for users to update to the latest version of the Coincheck app for accurate pricing. 

Furthermore, SHIB will be added as a payment currency in the Coincheck NFT marketplace from Dec. 15.

Coincheck, which was established back in 2012 and led by CEO Satoshi Hasuo, has been a dominant player in Japan's cryptocurrency market. 

Related
Key Reason Behind Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge

The company's trading service has been the top downloaded crypto trading app in Japan for four consecutive years, from 2019 to 2022. 

The exchange is also known for suffering one of the most significant cryptocurrency hacks. In early 2018, roughly $530 million worth of NEM tokens was stolen from the popular trading platform. 

Big in Japan 

The inclusion of SHIB on Coincheck follows similar moves by other Japanese exchanges. Back in October 2023, BitTrade announced the addition of SHIB to its platform. 

Earlier, in June, SBI VC Trade began trading SHIB, alongside DAI and Cosmos (ATOM). In early 2023, OKCoin Japan also started handling SHIB, further expanding the availability of this popular meme coin for Japanese traders.

This collective adoption of SHIB by multiple Japanese exchanges shows the growing interest in the second-biggest meme coin.            

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency exchange
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Invalidated? Price Makes Unexpected Move
2023/12/14 06:45
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Invalidated? Price Makes Unexpected Move
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Key Reason Behind Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
2023/12/14 06:45
Key Reason Behind Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here's Why Bitcoin Might See Surge in Corporate Adoption
2023/12/14 06:45
Here's Why Bitcoin Might See Surge in Corporate Adoption
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Invalidated? Price Makes Unexpected Move
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Invalidated? Price Makes Unexpected Move
Key Reason Behind Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
Key Reason Behind Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
Here's Why Bitcoin Might See Surge in Corporate Adoption
Here's Why Bitcoin Might See Surge in Corporate Adoption
NEAR Price Analysis for December 13
NEAR Price Analysis for December 13
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Should Not Joke With This Critical Information: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Should Not Joke With This Critical Information: Details
Raoul Pal Issues Crucial Crypto Market Prediction, Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions, XRP Top Wallet Takes Step Forward With Major Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Raoul Pal Issues Crucial Crypto Market Prediction, Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions, XRP Top Wallet Takes Step Forward With Major Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Historical XRP Price Pattern Set to Play Out Again, Is XRP Safe?
Historical XRP Price Pattern Set to Play Out Again, Is XRP Safe?
Dogecoin Founder Opines on When Bitcoin Price Will Reach New ATH
Dogecoin Founder Opines on When Bitcoin Price Will Reach New ATH
Microsoft Issues Major Crypto Warning
Microsoft Issues Major Crypto Warning
Show all
Advertisement
AD