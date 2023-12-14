Advertisement
Shiba Inu Lead Teases Community with "Year-Ending Surprise"

Alex Dovbnya
Shytoshi Kusama teases a major end-of-year announcement for Shiba Inu
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 20:16
Shytoshi Kusama, the lead behind Shiba Inu, has hinted at a major announcement slated for next week. 

In a social media tease that has sparked widespread speculation, Kusama suggests that the reveal will not only be significant but will also underscore Shiba Inu's commitment to innovation within the Web 3.0 space. 

A year-end surprise   

The hint at a "year-ending surprise" has set the stage for heightened expectations among the Shiba Inu community, often referred to as the "SHIB army." 

The tease, which comes from such an authoritative source within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, promises a world-first innovation. This could potentially propel the meme coin's status beyond its current market perception. 

The community is rife with predictions that range from potential technology rollouts to strategic partnerships that could enhance the utility and value of Shiba Inu in the burgeoning digital economy.

Shibarium's massive leap  

In the meantime, Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution, has now surpassed 108 million transactions. It recorded 7.36 million new transactions on Thursday.   

Despite the excitement within the community, SHIB is up a modest 2.4% over the past 24 hours.           

