XRP: Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground

In a strategic move to bolster its brand presence, Ripple, the innovative crypto payment and blockchain solutions company, has unveiled a captivating advertising campaign on the London Underground.

Antony Welfare, the individual overseeing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) at Ripple, shared detailed images of the eye-catching banners.

This marketing push follows recent revelations about Ripple's collaboration with payments fintech Onafriq, aimed at enhancing remittance capabilities in Africa and neighboring regions.

A little Ripple goes a long way on the London Underground 👌👌 #Ripple adverts at Bank station .. and yes it’s cold in london hence the outfit!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9PT0kOBSBP — Antony Welfare (@AntonyWelfare) December 14, 2023

At Ripple's annual conference, Swell, in Dubai, plans were unveiled for three new blockchain-based payment corridors connecting Onafriq users in Africa with PayAngel in the U.K., Pyypl in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Zazi Transfer in Australia.

Underground and above ground

Ripple's interest in London as a global financial hub has been a consistent theme, with cofounder Chris Larsen expressing the belief that the U.K. will remain a key hub for financial and technological innovation.

The ambitions extend to securing a position in the U.K.'s register of crypto companies, as evidenced by its application to be recognized as a crypto asset firm by the Financial Conduct Authority.

This London Underground campaign is part of Ripple's broader strategy to heighten brand awareness and aligns with its expanding global footprint. The ripple effect extends beyond mere advertising, impacting XRP, the token integral to the company's services and operations.