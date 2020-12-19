ENG
RU

John Lennon’s Son Stands Up to Bitcoin Critics on Key Issues Against BTC

News
Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:51
article image
Yuri Molchan
Son of the Beatles legend John Lennon, Sean, has slammed Bitcoin critics on several key issues they often raise against BTC
John Lennon’s Son Stands Up to Bitcoin Critics on Key Issues Against BTC
Cover image via wikipedia.org
Contents

Sean Ono Lennon, the great John Lennon’s younger son, who has recently shared his opinion on Bitcoin, has taken to the social media again.

This time he showed he had a bone to pick with Bitcoin haters.

Sean Ono Lennon stands to defend Bitcoin

In a recent tweet, Sean Lennon took a jab at Bitcoin haters on several major accusations they make against the world’s biggest cryptocurrency – being “a currency for criminals”, money laundering, “Bitcoin isn’t real” and claims that anonymous crypto should be banned for good.

Thinking that BTC and crypto are only used by criminals is insane, Lennon stated. He wrote that the majority of criminal cases have not crypto but good old USD involved.

As for accusations regarding money laundering with Bitcoin, he reminded his Twitter audience about the Wachovia banking giant.

Back in 2006, it was accused of laundering gargantuan amounts of money for Mexican drug gangs. Lennon cites a figure as big as $378.4 billion.

The bank ultimately had to pay a fine of 2 percent of that money, he wrote.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Related Grayscale Crypto AUM Shows Substantial Rise to $15.5 Billion in Three Days
Related
Grayscale Crypto AUM Shows Substantial Rise to $15.5 Billion in Three Days

“Bitcoin isn’t real”, how about USD?

Sean Ono Lennon also addressed those who doubt that Bitcoin is real. As an analogy, the musician reminded them how the Fed Reserve prints new crispy USD – by typing digits in computers.

The son of the legendary Beatles guitarist also reminded the audience that cash is way more anonymous compared to Bitcoin and has no transaction transparency.

Sean Lennon on Max Keiser’s podcast

Earlier, Sean Ono Lennon took part in Max Keiser’s Orange Pill podcast and stated that Bitcoin empowers people like never before and referred to such of its qualities as being easily transportable and unseizable currency of our time.

Lennon has also recently put an NFT art piece to an auction to sell it for $3,000 in crypto.

#Bitcoin News#Max Keiser
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image IOTA Announces Launch of Chrysalis Testnet
News
12/13/2020 - 18:03

IOTA Announces Launch of Chrysalis Testnet

Alex Dovbnya
article image Block.one Announces EOSIO 2.1 Release Candidate
News
12/15/2020 - 14:09

Block.one Announces EOSIO 2.1 Release Candidate

Yuri Molchan
article image Billions of Dollars Worth of XRP Settled by Ripple and MoneyGram: Brad Garlinghouse
News
12/17/2020 - 06:44

Billions of Dollars Worth of XRP Settled by Ripple and MoneyGram: Brad Garlinghouse

Alex Dovbnya