John Lennon's Son: Bitcoin Has Given Me More Optimism Than Anything Else This Year

Mon, 11/23/2020 - 11:14
Yuri Molchan
Son of the legendary John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon, has spoken positively of Bitcoin in the context of 2020 global turmoil, said BTC has given him optimism
When taking part in the Orange Pill Podcast on Nov. 22 with Max Keiser, the son of legendary musician John Lennon from the iconic Beatles, turned out to be a Bitcoin supporterin a way not seen recently from the tech community.

Speaking about Bitcoin, Sean Ono Lennon stated that, in the midst of all the negative events seen by the world this year, BTC has given him more optimism about humanity and the future than anything else.

He pointed out that Bitcoin is different from gold in the sense that BTC is unseizable and allows you to travel anywhere with your Bitcoin private key in your head and be totally self-sovereign.

On the wave of the economic recession caused by the pandemic that originated in China and the stimulus measures offered by the U.S. Federal Reserve with more than $6 trillion printed for bailouts, Bitcoin has finally broken above the $18,000 recently, coming close to the all-time high reached in 2017.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

