Jim Cramer's Bad Dogecoin Take Called out as DOGE Spikes 30%

Jim Cramer criticized Dogecoin, but now DOGE is up

The crypto community has taken to Twitter to call out instances where Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's Mad Money, bungled on Dogecoin.

A Doge community member named "Sir Doge of the Coin" shared a screenshot where Cramer said Twitter would never change its bird logo to a Doge.

This was proven otherwise on April 3, when Twitter users found out that the home button in the top left corner of their web browsers, which is usually the company's blue bird logo, was replaced with a Doge.

Crypto enthusiast "Wall Street Silver" also shared the instance when Cramer said he was negative about Dogecoin on a CNBC podcast.

Cramer said on a CNBC "Squawk Box" episode that he was negative in fact on Dogecoin, XRP and Litecoin, likening them to "$80 billion worth of non-Bitcoin destined to be wiped out."

The longtime CNBC host earlier stated that he expects altcoins, including Dogecoin, to possibly collapse to zero.

Dogecoin jumps 35%

Dogecoin jumped as much as 35% after Twitter users observed their home buttons changed into the dog meme for which the cryptocurrency is named.

On April 3, after the change occurred, Dogecoin rose from a low of $0.076 to reach a high of $0.104. The rise was sustained on April 4, and at the time of writing, Dogecoin was up 28.22% at $0.10. The cryptocurrency is up 40% in the past week.

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk posted an image of an earlier exchange in which a Twitter user urged him to change the bird logo to a Doge. Musk tweeted: "As promised."