Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Targets $2 as Market Drops, Key Levels to Watch

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 13:33
    Eyes on XRP as crypto market faces selling
    Advertisement
    XRP Targets $2 as Market Drops, Key Levels to Watch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader cryptocurrency market is under selling pressure in the early Tuesday session, fueled by a mix of macroeconomic uncertainties, profit-taking and risk-off sentiment.

    Advertisement

    The markets are anticipating the commencement of the Fed's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Traders are pricing in a 4.4% chance of the central bank cutting rates. 

    "We expect the Fed to keep rates steady and avoid explicit forward guidance about the policy path ahead," analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note to CNBC, adding that "the overall tone of the meeting is likely to echo comments from Chair Powell and his colleagues in recent week."

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase to Suspend Ethereum Wthdrawals This Date, Here's Why
    BTC to $1,000,000? Binance's CZ Reveals Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Ripple’s RLUSD Added by Major Crypto Exchange Gemini
    $103 Million Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Wakes Up
    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart: TradingView 

    Major cryptocurrencies are trading down, and XRP is no exception. At press time, XRP was down 3.98% in the last 24 hours to $2.10.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 13:37
    XRP Changes Direction: Where to Now?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    After sustaining four days of drop since May 2, XRP approached the $2 mark, dropping near the daily SMA 200 at $2.07. The loss continued today, reaching lows of $2.08, putting XRP on course for its fifth day of declines since May 2. XRP has broadly declined since highs of $2.36 on April 28, having marked six out of seven days in losses since then. 

    Key levels to watch

    Eyes are on today's price action as XRP nears the $2 mark, which many view as critical for its next move. A break and close below $2 might put the sellers in command, causing XRP to retest the critical support level at $1.61, where buyers are expected to jump in.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/05/2025 - 15:52
    XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    XRP  remains trapped between $2.60 and the $2 support, indicating buying on dips and selling on rallies. The recent drop has caused XRP to return below the daily SMA 50 at $2.174, returning to trading between its daily moving averages of 50 and 200, as it has since early February. The move increases the chances of consolidation in the coming days.

    On the other hand, a decisive break above $2.60 might cause XRP to target the $3 level once more.

    #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 13:14
    XRP Breaks Bitcoin Liquidation Dominance in One Hour
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit
    iFX EXPO International 2025: The Global Hub for Online Trading Innovation Returns
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit
    iFX EXPO International 2025: The Global Hub for Online Trading Innovation Returns
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    XRP Targets $2 as Market Drops, Key Levels to Watch
    XRP Breaks Bitcoin Liquidation Dominance in One Hour
    Show all