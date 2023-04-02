Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Move Higher by 20% if This Occurs: Details

Sun, 04/02/2023 - 10:54
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Validation of interesting chart pattern might push Dogecoin (DOGE) up 20%
Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Move Higher by 20% if This Occurs: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin, the eighth largest cryptocurrency, is currently up 8.65% in the last 24 hours at $0.083. The cryptocurrency is likewise up 11.96% in the last seven days.

Dogecoin has steadily climbed higher since hitting lows of $0.062 on March 10. Although it consolidated in a range shortly after reaching highs of $0.075 on March 14, the rise resumed once again, pushing Dogecoin above the barrier, coinciding with its daily moving averages of 50 and 200.

After two consecutive days of gains, Dogecoin touched intraday highs of $0.085 on April 2.

Related
Is Burger King Interested in DOGE? New Tweet Excites Dogecoin Community

Dogecoin enjoyed attention this week as Burger King UK flirted with the dog-themed coin. As reported, Burger King UK tweeted, "Trying to convince my manager to let me have an office doge" while earlier it made a rather unusual request in reaction to a crypto user's tweet, "We need doge."

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, requested on Friday that a U.S. court dismiss a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit that accuses him of operating a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In a footnote, the attorneys also rejected the assertion of claims that Dogecoin met the criteria for securities.

Here is what might push Dogecoin higher

According to crypto analyst Ali, Dogecoin appears to be forming an ascending triangle on its 12-hour chart.

He urges traders to watch out for a candlestick closing above the 200 EMA (exponential moving average), which might trigger a 20% upswing for DOGE toward $0.093.

On the other hand, he notes that a sustained drop below $0.072 could serve as invalidation for the signal.

On the daily chart, the dog-themed cryptocurrency is portraying mixed indications: a bearish crossover of the moving averages coupled with a positive daily RSI might suggest that Dogecoin's price action might weigh in favor of either bulls or bears in the coming days.

#Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Out From Triangle, Here's Next Target
04/02/2023 - 09:42
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Out From Triangle, Here's Next Target
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Kokomo Finance Steals $1.5 Million of Users' Funds Doing Contract Trick: Scam Alert
04/02/2023 - 09:25
Kokomo Finance Steals $1.5 Million of Users' Funds Doing Contract Trick: Scam Alert
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Lead’s April Fools' Shibarium Prank: SHIB Community Reacts
04/02/2023 - 08:41
Shiba Inu Lead’s April Fools' Shibarium Prank: SHIB Community Reacts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya