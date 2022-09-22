Ivy League Campus at Harvard University to Hold First Crypto Hackathon and Workshops by Telos

The first-ever crypto hackathon is set to take place on an Ivy League campus. The event will be held at Harvard University's Cambridge campus Sept. 23-25. More than 300 students from various Ivy League colleges will participate in the event. Telos will play an important role in paving the way for broader participation in the future of Web3.

The sponsorship by Telos marks this event as an important milestone for the whole blockchain industry. The large coverage of the event will show how rapidly the blockchain industry is growing and attracting new individuals. The hackathon was organized with the help of the MIT and Harvard blockchain clubs.

At #Telos, we're adding crucial building blocks to our #DeFi ecosystem to foster unprecedented growth.



🟣We're proud to present the next chapter of our story with the #TelosFuel DeFi Launch Plan!



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/6W22CrXp6c$TLOS #TLOS #DeFi pic.twitter.com/A9ozKnC9ET — The Telos Foundation (@HelloTelos) September 21, 2022

The new technology is expected to affect the lives of millions of people worldwide, and Telos is one of those blockchain companies that has been advocating for the support of a quickly evolving Web3 technology with a strong focus on financial equality and real-world initiatives.

Thanks to the workshops, Hack Boston attendees will help students to lay their hands on a true experience with Web3 technologies. Telos Foundation CEO Justin Giudici and Telos Core Developer Jesse Schulman are going to travel to Hack Boston in order to help with the organization and hosting of the fundamental event.

Ads

Telos will award hackathon participants with cash prizes. The project that provides the best DeFi-related solution will receive $6,000. Projects in the DeFi category will be geared toward improving financial markets and bringing the decentralized Web3 experience to institutions.

The best real world project will receive a $4,000 cash prize - a project that significantly impacts and improves everyday lives by providing new ways to earn money through social media, solving critical real-world problems.